Kashmir domiciles

With the introduction of a new set of laws for Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has given new domiciles to people from other parts of India to claim residency in the territory. One of the laws is a most controversial piece of legislation empowering those who have resided for 15 years or studied for seven years in IOK to become permanent residents. The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission has registered migrants who are eligible to claim this right. The same applies to the children of central government officials who have served in IOK for a period of just ten years to become permanent residents there. The BJP government which has been on a spree to encroach upon the rights of the local people and disturb the demographic balance in Kashmir has authorized local revenue officials to issue domicile certificates. According to reports, the government has already granted as many as 300,000 domiciles to non-resident Hindus.

Kashmiri Muslim leaders have made appeals to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to mount pressure on India to revoke the anti-Kashmir measures passed during the past one year in violation of both national and international laws. Up until now, the Kashmiris were faced with the challenge of the illegal Kashmir annexation law, but now this new domicile law has compounded their concerns. As if their miseries were not already enough, these new measures will create more hardship as they will be gradually outnumbered by the incoming hordes of non-Kashmiri Hindus into the territory. There is no doubt that the new domicile law violates the UN resolutions that were supposed to provide a basis for a final solution to this dispute. A fair and free plebiscite under the UN auspices is the only viable solution. India has been violating international covenants and resolutions passed in 1948 and 1949 for over 70 years now.

These internationally accepted injunctions restrict and restrain the occupying Indian government from making any alterations in the demographic composition of the occupied territories. Since it is an internationally recognized dispute, in addition to the UN it must be resolved under the Geneva Convention and Hague Regulations which put limits on what an occupying force can or cannot do in an occupied area such as Kashmir. Since India is a signatory to most of the international covenants, it is legally and morally bound to protect the right of the Kashmiri people. Though the efforts to change the demographic character of the IOK by India are not new, they have taken an unprecedented shape in the recent past since India has operationalized its new design in the IOK. The world community must come forward in unison to condemn the evil designs of India in Kashmir and force it to revoke all new laws passed in the past one year including the latest domicile law.