Revenue officials resume working

Rawalpindi : After a month, the local administration has issued a notification and directed revenue officials to resume working in Rawalpindi Tehsil on Saturday.

The local management has allowed the opening of Rawalpindi Tehsil and computer department for issuing of ‘land fard’ with adoption of necessary precautions to avoid spread of coronavirus.

The registration branches of cantonment and city are also operational now. The decision has been taken in view to promote the construction industry in the country. The public has appealed local administration to direct manual ‘Patwaris’ to address the grievances of consumers.

Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa told ‘The News’ that they were trying to provide relaxation to the public. “But protection of human lives is the first priority of the government,” he said. We have allowed the opening of Tehsil offices while adopting necessary precautions to avoid coronavirus spread among citizens, he said.

According to Notification No DIB-3037 issued by Punjab Home Department, the number of coronavirus cases in on the rise in Punjab including Rawalpindi and Islamabad which poses a serious threat to the public. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for the prevention and control of the outbreak of the disease in the province. There are sufficient grounds to proceed under Sections 4(c), 5(e), and (f) of ‘The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, it stated.

The public has strongly appreciated the decision regarding the opening of tehsil offices, computer department, and registration branches. All revenue related works had remained suspended for over a month due to lockdown. With the closing of revenue departments, the majority of court-related matters were also affected.