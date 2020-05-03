Rehman Malik’s book launched

Islamabad : A book ‘Coronavirus Threat to National Security’ written by Senator A. Rehman Malik, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior was launched on Saturday by former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Due to the situation because of Coronavirus when social distancing and isolation are being observed to control this deadly pandemic, the book was launched in a simple but highly impressive ceremony through video.

The ceremony was also attended by renowned journalists.

Senator A. Rehman Malik in his opening remarks welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed the audiences about the book.

He said the Novel COVID-19 has brought miseries and confusions within the states as the world has been cut up with this sudden shocking surprise.

He said in the beginning, the world took it lightly and treated it like a normal virus and it is also heartening that the experts and the concerned international authorities had not warned it’s multiplying growth in the world.

He said that soon after the confirmation of first two cases in Pakistan, he called an emergency meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior and suggested a comprehensive National Action Plan on Coronavirus containing 37 actions and measures to be taken on war footing to block the potential spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

He said that he had suggested strict measures at airports and all entry points and had directed that no passenger should enter Pakistan without proper screening for COVID-19 and should not be allowed to leave for home but instead be quarantined for specific time.

He said that well on time he had suggested to close all the educational institutions, establish quarantine and isolation centres in each city and provide doctors, paramedics and all officials at airports with PPEs.

He said that he had also suggested immediately announcing a task force like National Coordination Centre for COVID-19 and enhancing the testing capacity.

He said that things have got better since the National Coordination Centre is established and have taken over the control to combat Coronavirus. He said that all operations are being managed with visible improvement. He urged the nation to follow all the measures to spread further spread of Coronavirus.