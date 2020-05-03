DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app ‘Qeemat Punjab’ or help line number 0800-02345. According to price list by the district government, Potato is available Rs56 - 58 per kg, Onion Rs44 -46 per kg, Tomato Rs30-32 per kg, Ginger Rs310-315 per kg, Capsicum Rs26-28 per kg, Cauliflower Rs32-35 per kg, Brinjal Rs15-17 per kg, Lady finger 52-56, Peas 54-58 per Kg, Fresh bean Rs35-38 per Kg, Garlic 126-130 per kg per kg, while fruits including Apple Rs185-190 per kg, Banana Rs130-135 per (dozen),Dates 180-200 Per Kg, Strawberry 100-130 per Kg and loquats 60-70 per Kg Similarly, chicken meat Rs224 per kg and eggs 92 per dozen are available in open market.