IGP talks about 177-year-old glorious history of Sindh Police

KARACHI: The Sindh Police possess glorious history of being the first modern police force of the Subcontinent commanded by its own officers, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar on the occasion of 177th Raising Day of the Sindh Police.

While talking to The News on the occasion of 177th Raising Day of Sindh Police, IGP Mushtaq Mahar said since it existence, the Sindh Police have steadfastly tackled all sorts of challenges, including the menaces of terrorism to pandemics. He said on May 1, 1843, the-then governor Sindh Charles Napier laid the first brick of the Sindh Police and it was considered to be the first modern police of the Subcontinent.

IGP Mahar said some 2,300 police officers and officials had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and currently some 70 plus were infected by coronavirus during their official duties to maintain the lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak. He said he was confident regarding the competence and professionalism of Sindh Police personnel to carry out long-standing tradition to serving the community.

Remembering the past, the IGP said the Sindh Police were once again at the forefront to assist the people to deal with the ongoing deadly epidemic, as in the year of 1890, a terrible plague broke out across Sindh, and it were the Sindh Police that stood at the forefront to help the administration to put the infected people into quarantine and helped to bury the victims of the-then pandemic.

Mahar concluded that the Sindh Police would emerge from the pandemic as a truly trustworthy force dedicated to the safety and well-being of the people.