Court declares PTI’s Haleem Adil absconder in abduction case

UMERKOT: A district court on Friday declared PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh a fugitive in a case pertaining to the abduction and torture of a PPP worker.

The district sessions court in Umerkot was hearing a case today against the PTI central vice-president and parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly.

The complainant, Khalid Jutt, a PPP worker, had nominated Sheikh and three others in his complaint lodged at Kunri police station.

Sheikh is accused of abducting and abusing Jutt. A case was registered against him last year in December.

All four have been declared fugitives in the case due to continued absence over the past three months.

According to the allegation, the PTI leader along with his accomplices abducted the man and tortured him. Sheikh is also accused of forcing Jutt to record a video statement as well. The allegations surfaced after Sheikh had gone to Sindh's Kunri area to condole with victims of the Tezgam train accident. During his visit, an enraged group of people hurled stones at his car and smashed the windows. Sheikh had alleged that local PPP leader Taimur Talpur was behind the incident.