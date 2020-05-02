Kaira urges govt to announce financial support for labourers

LALAMUSA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday urged rulers to announce financial support for labourers.

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Kaira said the PPP stand with labourers in difficult times.

He said the party condemn deprivation of labourers’ rights in the name of essential services for labourers in several institutions. He asked the rulers to announce financial support for registered and un-registered labourers. He said labourers should be given financial support from the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the Prime Minister. Kaira accused industrialists of ignoring the rights of labourers in a cruel way. He said labourers are not registered properly.

Reportedly, it was the first time in 135 years when International Labour Day was not marked in a befitting way and there were no protests and demonstrations owing to coronavirus’ global impact.