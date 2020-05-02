Two dacoits killed in Muzaffargarh encounter

MUZAFFARGARH: Two dacoits were killed while another managed to flee during an encounter with police at Alipur on Friday. Three dacoits had looted cash from a cattle trader, Muhammad Munawar Bhatti, on Fatehpur Road. The dacoits had also injured him on offering resistance to them. After the incident, the police started tracing the dacoits. On information, the police raided an area to arrest the dacoits, but they opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, dacoits Imran alias Saddam and Fiaz Danwar were killed while their third accomplice managed to flee from there. The killed dacoits were wanted to police in over 50 cases. The bodies of the dacoits were shifted to the Alipur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas and DSP Alipur Khalid Rauf visited the encounter site.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was killed while his wife sustained serious bullet injuries by the firing of their relatives over a minor issue in Khairpur Saadat police station limits. A buffalo of Iqbal Gashkori, a resident of Beit Dewan, entered the fields of his relative Nadir Gashkori. They both started quarrelling with each other. In the meantime, Nadir along with his two uncles allegedly opened fire on Iqbal. As a result, Iqbal died on the spot while his wife Zakia Bibi sustained bullet injuries. The body was shifted to the rural health centre for autopsy. The police have arrested the two accused and registered a case against them.

MAN KILLS COUSIN: A man allegedly killed his cousin over an issue of passing a tractor from his land at Basti Jehan Khan. Safdar Hussain Shah tried to pass a tractor-trolley from the land of his cousin Sarfraz Hussain on which they quarrelled with each other. Later, Sarfraz Shah intercepted his cousin Safdar Hussain and killed him with the blows of a sharp-edged weapon when he was going to a mosque for offering prayers. Mahmood Kot police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.