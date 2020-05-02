Government flayed for increasing LPG prices

TOBA TEK SING: Domestic and commercial consumers have criticised the government for raising the LPG prices.

A local LPG cylinder agency owner, Mian Muhammad Mazhar, said that previously domestic LPG cylinder containing 11.8kg gas was being sold at Rs1,060 and now its price was Rs1,323. He added that the commercial cylinder having 45.4kg gas was previously available at Rs4,200 but its price had been increased to Rs5,090.

A resident of Shalimar Town located on Chichawatni Road claimed that hundreds of families of his locality used LPG cylinders as gas connections had not been provided to the locality for the last three decades and sudden increase of Rs263 per cylinder was very much excess with the millions of citizens and villagers. Arman Ali, a naan and roti seller at Hussaini Chowk, said that Rs 790 raise per commercial LPG cylinder was unjustifiable in financial crisis as the tandoor owners were already facing problems due to the lockdown. He claimed that the government would not allow them to increase the prices of roti and naan.

RATION: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday sent on a truck loaded with ration packs.

This was said by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar's brother Chaudhry Muhammad Ramzan. He said that the ration would be distributed among the 2,000 needy families of the district affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The ration had been provided by King Salman Relief and Aid Fund.

LABOUR DAY: PTI Labour Wing president Naeem Akhtar has said that workers and their families are on the verge of starvation as the shops and industrial units are closed due to the lockdown.

Addressing a Labour Day meeting at Pirmahal which was attended by trade unions leaders, he demanded the government include employees of shops and markets in the list of Ehsaas programme.