Body approves Rs167.8m schemes

SARGODHA: The Sugar Cess Committee has approved various schemes worth Rs 167.8 million to bring sugarcane from the fields to mills.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. MPAs Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema, ADCR Meesam Abbas, and ADC Finance Yasir Bhatti including Mills administration, farmers and officers concerned also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that the Sugar Cess Funds have funds of Rs 2.7 million for Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, Rs 19.4 million for Popular Sugar Mills, Rs 118.5 million for Noon Sugar Mills and Rs 27 million for Sillanwali Sugar Mills. The meeting was further informed that under Sugar Cess Funds, Rs 106.6 million has been spent so far on three schemes of four sugar mills in the district with an estimated cost of Rs 152.7 million. On that occasion the meeting has unanimously approved the construction and repair of various roads from the field to the mills as per the available funds of all the sugar mills.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said sugar cess funds were being spent only on the welfare of farmers.