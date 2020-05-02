Corona negative patient dies in hospital: Seven more corona test positive

MULTAN: Seven corona suspects tested positive while a corona negative patient died in the Nishtar Hospital isolation ward, said hospital doctors on Friday. A 60—year-old patient, Zaitoon Bibi, tested negative for corona, but she died in the hospital isolation ward. However, the doctors were determining the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, the Nishtar Hospital received blood screening reports of 30 corona suspects. Of them, seven suspects tested corona positive. They are Salman, Kausar Bibi, Sadaf, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Fazil, Khalid Saleem and Danish.

Meanwhile, 63 Iranian pilgrims and Tableeghi Jamaat members were discharged from the Multan quarantine centre after they tested negative in their second test. The district administration allowed them to go back to their hometowns. They belong to Sialkot, Sargodha, Chakwal, Layyah, Gujranwala, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Jhang, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Multan districts.

Concerned over 'poor' performance of HEC: All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTFA) Executive Council has expressed concern over the alleged poor performance of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in resolution of critical academic and administrative issues of the tenure track staffers. Talking to journalists, APTTFA chairman Prof Dr Khurram Shahzad Ahmed said that the HEC had committed to resolve the issues of the tenure track staffers in March last, but the commitment had so far not been fulfilled. Referring to a meeting of a delegation of the APTTA with the HEC chairman, executive director and others on Dec 27, 2019, he said that it was decided in the meeting that another meeting of the HEC would be held in March 2020 to resolve the issues of the tenure track staffers in the light of the recommendations of the BPS Review Committee, but it could not be convened so far. He said that the delay in convening HEC meeting was adding to the problems of tenure track staffers. The current situation due to Covid-19 should not affect the tenure track staffers adversely as they were performing duties via an online system in a true letter and spirit, he added. He said that the issue of raise in salaries of tenure track staffers had been pending since 2015.