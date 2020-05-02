Oil prices cut insufficient: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has rejected the reduction in fuel prices and termed it insufficient and unrepresentative of massive cut in global oil prices.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said the fruits of global decline in oil prices were not being passed on to the economically crushed people of Pakistan. He said Pakistan government failed to capitalise on the golden opportunity of buying dirt-cheap oil from the international market during the historic slump.

The PML-N president said the reduction was paltry and demanded that the government must reduce the price of fuel by at least Rs50 per litre. “There is no economic loss of such a reduction in prices,” he added. He termed the government decision of not buying oil at historic low prices criminal negligence. This, he said, could have helped lower electricity generation costs.

Shahbaz demanded that electricity and gas tariffs must be reduced by at least one-third. This relief will help the nation already reeling from the fallout of the new coronavirus. He lambasted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who boasted of giving people patrol at Rs45 per litre, had abandoned the nation when it was most plausible to do so. He said reduction of fuel prices by Rs50 would lead to reduction in the prices of flour, lentils, cooking oil, sugar and other essential commodities. This is crucial especially during the state of affairs due to joblessness during Covid-19. This government can neither deliver a financial package nor any level of relief to the poor; it should at least transfer the price cut to the people, he demanded.