Grand Health Alliance ends sit-in after acceptance of demands

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department and Grand Health Alliance (GHA), on Friday, reached an agreement on latter’s demands and consequently announced end to their sit-in at Health Secretariat.

Secretary SHC&ME Department Nabeel A. Awan held conclusive negotiations with the GHA Friday night and both signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Additional Secretary (D&F) SHC&ME Dr Asif Tufail and representatives of GHA including Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab Senior Vice President (SVP) Dr Shoaib Niazi, Young Nurses Association (YNA) Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) President Ms Shazia, Punjab Paramedical Staff Association (PPSA) Lahore President Arshad Butt participated in the meeting.

Under the agreement, the department will thoroughly scrutinise the death of staff nurse, Ms Sadaf Jamil, who was serving at DHQ teaching hospital, Gujrat, in Corona Ward and died while on duty and after scrutiny, she will be declared Shaheed if cause of her death proved to be Covid-19 infection.

The department will devise a mechanism to ensure the gradual screening of doctors and other health providers.

In order to ensure equitable availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all health providers as per World Health Organisation (WHO) criteria, committees at hospital level will be constituted and representation will be ensured from doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to monitor optimal distribution PPEs. The GHA will nominate three persons for each hospital and one of them will be nominated by the Medical Superintendent/Head of Department.

Dedicated hospitals/facilities will be provided for the asymptomatic positive corona affected doctors and other healthcare providers at divisional level or wherever required.

The double basic pay will be given to all those healthcare professionals, who are dealing with established positive corona patients as per rosters, attendance registers and clinical record.