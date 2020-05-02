close
Sat May 02, 2020
Madonna claims she has virus antibodies

ISLAMABAD: Madonna plans to "Breathe in COVID-19 air" because the pop icon thinks she has antibodies to the virus.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her video in which she said ''I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car. ''I'm going to roll down the window, I'm going to roll down the window and breathe in the COVID-19 air.''

The World Health Organization has warned there's ''no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection''. The singer recently came under harsh criticism for praising coronavirus as "great equalizer".

