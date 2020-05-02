PTM leader Arif Wazir wounded in Wana attack

WANA: A leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him near his house here on Friday.

The sources said that unknown gunmen opened fire on Sardar Arif Wazir near his house in Wana in the evening, injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the nearby hospital.

MNA Ali Wazir in a statement said Arif Wazir has received three bullets in his body. “The doctors are trying to save his life,” he added. Arif Wazir is a cousin of Ali Wazir, the PTM leader elected as an MNA from South Waziristan in the July 2018 general election. Arif Wazir had also contested election for the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year, but was unsuccessful.