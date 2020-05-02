PMSA recovers huge cache of narcotics from 2 fishing boats

ISLAMABAD: In a successful intelligence-based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs at high sea, two fishing boats namely Al-Muhammadi and Al-Mobeen along with 16 crew members were apprehended.

A huge cache of narcotics which includes 2,410kg hashish, 133kg brown crystal and 181 kg ice crystal were recovered from the apprehended vessels which was kept inside specially constructed hidden compartments of the boats. The value of narcotics in International market is estimated to be Rs14.66 billion.

Afterwards, the seized narcotics were handed over to Pakistan Customs authorities for further legal proceedings. Successful joint operation by PMSA and Pakistan Customs resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the fact that despite the prevailing situation.