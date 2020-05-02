Ramazan family packs distributed

LAHORE: The Covid-19 pandemic that has restricted the entire world to a lockdown situation has hit lower income segments of the population the most. Daily wagers and families dependent on low incomes are increasingly feeling the effects of hard to find dependable income streams.

In line with its tradition, Hashoo Foundation has come to the fore with its relief activities reaching out to the most vulnerable segments of the society. Through its Humanitarian Program, the Foundation has been able to make a difference to the lives thousands of families throughout Pakistan. In the latest such endeavor, the Hashoo Humanitarian Program has distributed Ramazan family packs in Sukkur and Khairpur in partnership with Hisaar Foundation, and in collaboration with local partner, Marvi Rural Development Organization. The distribution teams observed strict social distancing and other precautionary measures during the distribution. Short awareness raising sessions on hand washing, social distancing and nutritional needs were also conducted for the benefit of the families in general. Ms. Ayesha Khan, Country Director Hashoo Foundation, thanked Hisaar Foundation and MRDO for their collaboration and support in these challenging times.