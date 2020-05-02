Pakistani plastic surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in UK

LONDON/MANCHESTER: A Pakistani plastic surgeon, who was working temporarily at the Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI), succumbed to the viral COVID-19 after staying on a ventilator for over three weeks.

Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui graduated from Dow Medical College in 1991-2, but specialised in plastic surgery and was considered a thorough professional in the field.

The deceased’s family is still in Pakistan, including six of his children who will be unable to attend his last rites due to the travel restrictions. Dr Siddiqui will be buried in the UK.

Dr Shabi Ahmed, who serves as Consultant Urologist and President of DOGANE (Dow overseas graduates of Northern Europe) spoke exclusively to Geo News saying, "Dr Furqan's classmates are arranging his burial at the moment but it is extremely heartbreaking that no one from his family will be able to attend his funeral or bury him."

Commenting on his colleague's passing, Dr Salman Shahid said, "Another asset of Pakistan lost. He was serving in the frontlines at MRI when he caught COVID-19 and ultimately lost his life. May Allah bless him with Jannah and give patience to his family and loved ones."

Dr Siddiqui's friends recall how he used to treat patients for free in Karachi and how much he cared about the poor and the weak. The surgeon’s wife is also a doctor.

Previously, Dr Habib Zaidi, Dr Shahid Sattar, Dr Maimoona Rana, Dr Nasir Khan and other Pakistani origin doctors have also lost their lives to the viral infection in the UK.

Over 26,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the UK, while more than 170,000 have been infected by the viral disease. The Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johson stated that the peak of the coronavirus had passed but regardless of that, 674 people died in the previous 24 hours period.

Association of Pakistani Physicians and Surgeons of UK also paid tribute to the fallen coworker.

A statement on the association's Facebook page said: "Another NHS hero who travelled thousands of miles to contribute made the ultimate sacrifice."

A spokesman for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) said: "It is with great sadness that we can announce the death of a member of staff who worked at Wythenshawe Hospital. Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui was a clinical fellow in our burns and plastics department at Wythenshawe Hospital and sadly died on April 30. He was being treated for Covid-19.

We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to Furqan's family and all our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

The spokesman added: “Furqan joined MFT in October 2019 and had also undertaken a significant amount of work at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, which is part of our trust.

Furqan was a valued and much respected member of the team at MFT and will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and worked with him."

Also, a GoFundMe page set up in memory of the father-of-six raised more than GBP60,000 in under 24 hours.