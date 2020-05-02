Ministers in past govts also targeted the-then PS to PM

ISLAMABAD: The government has categorically rejected allegations levelled against it by former special assistant to prime minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

A reliable source in the PM Office said, “Do you think it is at all possible that the Principal Secretary (PS) to PM could ask a political appointee to resign on his whims and wishes or to denotify someone on his own?”

The source said that no PS to PM has any such authority. “He just conveys and implement the directions of the primeminister.” The sources said that media persons, politicians and even bureaucracy have good idea of the repute of both Firdous and the bureaucrat she has now chosen to target.

They said that if the media wants to know the reason for Firdous sacking, the best person to talk to would be a top information ministry official who was removed by Firdous. The sources said that before Firdous, Jehangir Tareen also chose to target Azam Khan when the PM decided to make the Sugar Inquiry report public.

The sources said that what the present principal secretary to PM is facing at the hands of those sidelined by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is the repetition of what the principle secretaries of successive prime ministers have been facing in the past. Fawad Hasan Fawad, who was PS to PM during the last PML-N tenure was also targeted by PML-N ministers. Once even Capt Safdar, the son in law of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, spoke against Fawad on the floor of the National Assembly. During Benazir Bhutto’s tenure, her PS Ahmad Sadiq was also the target of some of her ministers. It is said in most of such cases the public criticism of the principal secretary is actually meant to hit the prime minister who is not directly criticised.