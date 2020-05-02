close
Sat May 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

Govt urged to recruit local youth in Bajaur police

National

Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

KHAR: Bajaur Youth Jirga has demanded the government to recruit the sons of Levies martyrs and local youths in the police department instead of deputing policemen from other areas in the tribal district. Speaking to journalists, the Jirga leader Wajid Ali Utmani said that Levies personnel had rendered sacrifices for peace in Bajaur and hence their heirs should be recruited in the local police force now. Meanwhile, the residents have demanded the government to reconstruct Mamadgat-Munda road, which has developed craters and ditches.

