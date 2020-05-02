HMC starts collecting convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 patients

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has become the first hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has started collecting convalescent plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The hospital has signed a memorandum of understanding with the NIBD Karachi. The HMC is now part of the national programme led by Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi to pursue experimental use of convalescent plasma to help treat the critically ill Covid-19 patients. The KP government has already notified a committee chaired by Prof Shahtaj Khan, head of hematology department HMC. The institute has made extensive arrangements including installation of dedicated plasmapheresis machine and facilities for relevant lab testing such as a routine virology and immunoglobulins status.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) clearly defining selection of donor and recipient have been approved and a team of clinicians and administrative staff are involved in addressing varied aspects of this treatment option that is to be kept under close surveillance. Incidentally the first patient to act as a donor is one of HMC’s own staff member Dr. Salman working in the cardiology department who was affected with the virus whilst on a duty almost a month back and has since made a complete recovery.

Alamgir, a class-IV staffer, who has also recovered, also volunteered to be part of the donor activity. Medical Director, Prof. Shehzad Akbar Khan paid rich tributes to the health care staff of HMC who have not only put their lives on the line for providing care to patients in these testing times but are now also effectively donating convalescent plasma for treating of the patients. Such examples are difficult to be found in any other sphere of life and all the praise and compliments go to these frontline warriors. Prof. Shehzad Akbar Khan has also appealed to the people, particularly the patients, who had tested positive and recovered from the disease, to come forward and be part of this national programme by donating convalescent plasma that can be used to save lives of other patients.

Donors have been assured that there are no adverse effects of plasma donations and the same can be used to save up to two lives thereby serving as a source of ‘Sadqa-e-Jarya’ on their part. Saving one life is just like saving the whole humanity and the institute looks forward to a positive response from patients, who have been fully recovered and now have a chance to become part of this noble activity.