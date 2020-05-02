Shortage of rabies vaccine leads to death of child

SUKKUR: Tragedy struck the family of a five-year-old boy, who was bitten by a rabid dog but died painfully due to non-availability of rabies vaccine in district hospitals of Dadu. A rabid dog had bitten a five-year-old Ali Dost Jamali in the village Dodani in Dadu. The boy was taken to a Nawabshah hospital after district hospital Dadu refused to treat him due to non-availability of rabies vaccine. Jamali succumbed to his injuries, when, according to the parents, the doctors at the Nawabshah hospital prescribed two rabies injections worth Rs 5,000 each which were not available with the chemist. The parents protested against the municipal and health authorities for ignoring the presence of large number of stray dogs in the district and non-availability of rabies vaccine, the presence of which could have saved their child.