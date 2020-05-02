CRBC donates medical equipment to Pakistan

BEIJING: China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) donated to the Pakistani government a batch of medical supplies that include 20,000 surgical masks, 5,000 N95 masks, 300 protection gowns, 1,000 surgical gloves and 20 temperature check guns.

According to Gwadar Pro App, at a simple handover ceremony held in Peshawar, Lyu Yan, deputy general manager of Pakistan division of CRBC, said, “CRBC has been

busy purchasing anti-pandemic medical supplies since the COVID-19 broke out in Pakistan.

Overcoming difficulties, CRBC staff has finally sent the goods to Pakistan and donated them to the Pakistani government at the earliest time.” Lyu added that, CRBC will work with the Pakistani people to tide over difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic as CRBC staff and the Pakistani people have shared a bond of brotherhood for decades.