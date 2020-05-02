Man shot dead by police in Australia stabbing spree

SYDNEY: A man was shot dead by police after slashing several people at a shopping centre in Australia's northwestern Pilbara region on Friday.

According to police, the man stabbed one person at a motel and another outside a McDonald's in the city of Port Hedland before attacking five people at the mall. Western Australia police said officers shot and killed the man, aged in his early 30s, when tasers failed to subdue him. "This was a very confronting and dangerous situation," WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told media on Friday. The attack was not believed to be terror related. The man would fly in to the city from Perth to work and then fly out again, Dawson said. Witnesses said the man attacked people at random, including a woman pushing a pram, as he ran through the shopping centre with a large knife.