Virus cases leap in Nigeria’s Kano

KANO, Nigeria: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria´s northern Kano state have almost tripled in a few days after the government ramped up measures following a spate of "mysterious deaths", figures showed Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said the number of recorded infections across Kano rose to 219, up from 77 at the start of the week. The number of fatalities in the state officially confirmed as due to coronavirus stands at three.

The rise in cases comes after the authorities ratcheted up their focus on the region -- which includes north Nigeria´s biggest city -- following a spike in what officials called "mysterious deaths". President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday imposed a two-week lockdown on Kano state and pledged "all the necessary human, material and technical resources" to tackle the issue.