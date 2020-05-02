Virus deals death blow to Spain’s bullfighting season

MADRID: For Spain´s majestic fighting bulls whose final hours draw thousands to bullrings every year, the blow has been deadly: with the virus decimating the season, many are now condemned to the abattoir.

Bullfighting has long been a lightning-rod issue, pitting animal rights activists who argue that the practice is cruel and should banned against traditionalists who say it should be preserved as a vital part of cultural heritage.

Whatever the ethical issues, bullfighting thrives only when there are huge crowds to watch the spectacle involving a burly, half-tonne beast whose upkeep is costly and whose lifespan is limited. "It´s a disaster for bullfighting," Juan Pedro Domecq Morenes told AFP from his Lo Alvaro breeding farm in the southern Andalucia region, who had bulls entered in five fights cancelled in the last few weeks. The nationwide lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the epidemic, under which the nation´s 47 million population has been forced to stay home, and the social distancing to come in the next few months have spelt disaster for the bullfighting season, which runs from March to October.

Everyone is out of work, from the bullfighters to the banderilleros who throw coloured darts and the mounted riders who carry lances. Both breeders and businessmen describe the shutdown as a catastrophe for a sector that puts on 20,000 events a year, both fights and street festivals. But the viability of these prized animals as fighters is short-lived: to enter the arena as a "toro bravo" they can be no more than six years old -- or seven to join a street festival. .