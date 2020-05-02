Irish airline plans 3,000 job cuts over virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said Friday that it plans to axe up to 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, with air transport paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic. Dublin-based Ryanair added in a statement that most of its flights will remain grounded until at least July and predicted it would take until summer 2022 before passenger demand recovers.