Japan planning for one-month emergency extension: PM

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the government would plan for an approximately month-long extension of a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe put in place an initial month-long state of emergency for seven regions on April 7, later expanding it to cover the entire country. But with the measures due to expire on May 6, Abe said he had instructed his minister for the virus outbreak Yasutoshi Nishimura to plan for an extension.

"After receiving this report from the panel of experts, I asked Minister Nishimura to use extending the current framework of the state of emergency by about one month as the base scenario for swiftly drafting plans that will fit the needs of the regions," Abe said. An expert panel advising the government is reviewing the situation in different parts of the country, he added. "We will listen to their opinions and we hope to make a decision on May 4th."