Balcony protests, e-rallies as epidemic curtails May Day demos

ISLAMABAD: Workers of the world scaled back their traditional May Day demos Friday with coronavirus lockdowns forcing many to rally online instead, while a determined few hit the streets in face masks.

There were arrests in the Philippines and Turkey as dozens broke mandatory home confinement to hold public pickets, but most gatherings on this unusual Labour Day went without incident, according to international media reports.

The traditional festival of the workers´ movement usually attracts millions of people to loud and boisterous marches, and occasional violent confrontations with police.

But with strict social distancing rules in most countries to halt the spread of the virus, many union leaders opted to delay public gatherings or move events online.

May Day carries extra significance this year after the COVID-19 outbreak sent the global economy into a historic tailspin, put unprecedented numbers of people out of work, and cast some of the world´s lower paid workers -- nurses, garbage collectors, shop tellers and delivery drivers -- in the role of modern-day heroes.

"It is thanks to the labour we celebrate on this day that the nation perseveres," said President Emmanuel Macron of France, where workers celebrated the popular holiday by banging pots and singing on their balconies and taking part in online demonstrations.

"It is thanks to the work, the dedication, of our caregivers, civil protection personnel, the armed forces... that we save so many lives every day," Macron said in a message to the nation, also thanking farmers, civil servants, and other workers who have made it possible for "life to continue in spite of everything."

The government of Greece asked unions to delay public rallies by more than a week, but leading union GSEE called for a general strike to coincide with May Day. It has also urged demonstrators to "raise their fist and salute" health workers and other professionals helping to keep supplies and telecoms running.

Portugal´s main CGTP trade union confederation was planning a gathering of union leaders on the vast esplanade where their traditional May Day parade ends each year.

The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions also organised donation drives to buy facemasks for factory workers and food for workers fired in the downturn sparked by the coronavirus.

In Finland, labour rallies are traditionally preceded by huge communal picnics in the largest public gathering of the year.

But only a handful of revellers congregated around the Manta statue in the market square, the traditional epicentre of the festival that was this year boarded up and patrolled by police enforcing the ban on groupings of more than ten people.

Authorities have instead encouraged Finns to celebrate online this year, with several restaurants across the capital offering live streams of wine tastings or cocktail lessons, and serving up traditional May Day food for home delivery. Not all members of the public heeded restrictions on public gatherings, with riot police in Hong Kong mobilising ahead of a planned rally by pro-democracy protesters.

The semi-autonomous financial hub was upended by seven months of violent protests last year, hammering its reputation for stability and leaving the city deeply divided.

And in the Philippines, police said they had detained at least three people as small groups of protesters banged on empty pots and held up placards demanding government aid and safe working conditions, defying a ban on public gatherings.