Minister lauds valiant role of doctors

MULTAN: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the Punjab government was committed to containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said efforts of doctors and paramedical staff are very important and the whole nation. During his visit to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Mianwali, the minister hailed the anti-corona arrangements and facilities across the district.

He said steps were being taken to shift schools and hospitals on solar energy in phases across the province. Briefing the minister, CEO Health Dr Pervaiz Iqbal said 16 corona affected patients had went to their homes after recuperation in the district. He said no coronavirus case was reported after April-14. The minister said it is good omen that Mianwali is going to become coronavirus free district

Later, the minister visited wheat procurement centre Mianwali and reviewed arrangements there. Talking to growers and reporters, the minister said the incumbent government was utilizing all possible steps for welfare of growers and progress of agriculture sector.

He said the government have taken steps to provide gunny bags to growers without girdawri, raising wheat price and steps to avoid growers from middleman. He said the Punjab government would procure every grain of wheat from growers. He said payment of wheat price was being provided to growers on priority basis. He urged the masses to ensure implementation on preventive measures to make the motherland clean from this pandemic.

Development work in Multan to be completed by June 30: Development works were being expedited across the district after giving construction industry exemption by incumbent government from current lockdown, official sources informed on Friday.

On-going development projects which got halted following Covid-19 outbreak were ordered to get completed until June 30, next month as the new deadline.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak instructed authority concerned to avoid delaying projects further. He asked officers of departments concerned to review quality and standard of projects after moving in fields themselves. Khatak said construction work on road stretching from Pul Moj Darya to Nawan Sher would be expanded from 40 to 60 feet. He warned of taking action against officers under whose jurisdiction funds would get lapsed.

Undue hitches must be removed with regard to issuing payment to contractors, he instructed. The development projects for which funds weren’t issued should be pursued by writing letter to secretary finance for releasing requisite quantum of money more early, he said. He asked for issuing tenders of the projects of which funds were released already.