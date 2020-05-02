US commission report exposes real face of India: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had unmasked the so-called democratic and secular face of India before the world.

In a series of tweets, he emphasised the report had exposed the extremist Hindu mindset, as the Indian society today had fallen into a deep abyss of divisions at the hands of Narendra Modi and that reality was being shown by the international organisations as well as the world media.

The federal minister pointed out that the rights of minorities were being trampled in India with impunity today and the condemnation of the Indian regime's attitude on this count around the world had never been seen ever before.

The federal minister said that the present Indian rulers had a Hindutva mindset, under which the 21st century Nazi organisation was emerging in that country.

“The noose around the Muslims is being tightened with each passing day on one hand

while on the other, the Muslims in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing curfew and the lives of others in India are being made difficult through the controversial citizenship bill,” he noted.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz contended that terming of the coronavirus a Muslim virus by Indian rulers clearly reflected the sick Hindu mentality.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, in its annual report on has said that India should join the ranks of countries of particular concern that would be subject to sanctions if they do not improve their records.

It noted that in 2019, religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward, with religious minorities under increasing assault.