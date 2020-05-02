KTH demands more PPEs for staff treating corona patients

PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI-KTH) has requested the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to provide one-month PPEs and increase the quota for the safety of hospital employees and smooth patient care.

A press release says that MTI-KTH received its first Covid-19 suspected patient on February 22 and ever since the hospital has screened and sampled a total of 271 patients out of which 71 were positive and the 199 negative, while one result is awaited.

A press release says that a total of 108 patients were admitted in the hospital and 93 recovered from the illness while 15 patients died. The remaining 163 patients were treated as outdoor patients.

Also, 14 employees of the hospital, including 4 doctors, 6 nurses, 3 JCT and 1 Class-4 staffer, have also recovered from coronavirus. To combat the Covid-19, the BoG MTI KTH has directed the management to take special care of the patients and the staff working in triage, isolation unit and isolation private rooms.

About 20 private rooms have already been declared isolation for the KTH staff. Similarly, a 17-bed fully equipped high dependency isolation unit is already functional, with another 46-bed unit for corona suspected patients in the backup.

The hospital is also providing food to the patients admitted in isolation private rooms, and isolation unit and the staff working in the A&E, triage, private room isolation and isolation unit.