Traders violate lockdown in towns

MANSEHRA: The traders reopened their shops and businesses of nonessential items in various parts of district on Friday.

The traders in Jabori, Khaki, Khawajgan, Baffa and other towns reopened their shops in violation of district administration’s lockdown guidelines. The deputy commissioner Mansehra has notified shops of nonessential goods to remained shut until May 15.

A group of traders led by interim president of trader’s body, Shakeel Ahmad Awan, met with Superintendent of Police Mukhtar Khan and sought his support in reopening of shops and businesses of nonessential items in the district. Awan apprised the official of financial problems being faced by business community because of current lockdown in the district. The SP told traders’ delegation that whatever government was adopting for Covid-19 was in the larger public and trader’s interest and police alone couldn’t allow them to reopen their businesses. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan during his recent visit to Mansehra met with traders’ body and assured them that the government was working on a slandered operation procedure to allow traders to reopen their business soon.