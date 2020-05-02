New Trump press secretary to give first briefing

WASHINGTON: The new White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is set Friday to do something unusual: go into the briefing room and brief the press. It will be the first time in more than a year that a press secretary has stood at the famous podium and held a formal question and answer session.

The White House announced the event late Thursday. Although President Donald Trump is setting records for the number of press conferences, interviews on friendly outlets, and impromptu gatherings with reporters, the briefing room has been mostly abandoned. Trump´s then press secretary Sarah Sanders stopped giving briefings — which under previous presidencies were an almost daily event — in March 2019. Her replacement, Stephanie Grisham, did not hold a single such briefing. The room has seen new life during the coronavirus pandemic, with Trump and senior officials holding daily updates there until last week, amid concern that the president was irking Americans with his highly politicized performances. McEnany, 31, made a first appearance in the briefing room Thursday when she was measured by staff so that they could adjust the podium for her height.