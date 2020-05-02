As world opens from virus, borders stay shut

WASHINGTON: The world is gradually ending weeks of coronavirus confinement but one area remains firmly shut — international borders, which few governments are yet daring to open. Weeks ahead of what would be the start of the summer tourism season in the Northern Hemisphere, billions of dollars are at risk as travelers put off plans to go abroad.

“It´s highly likely that international borders will remain partly closed until the pandemic is under control both in Europe and in the US, which is unlikely to happen at the same time,” said Luigi Scazzieri, an expert on migration and transatlantic relations at the Centre for European Reform in London.

“But even once restrictions are relaxed, we should not expect things to just go back to normal. Potential quarantines and fear are likely to curtail tourism and, to a lesser extent, business travel,” he said. World air traffic plunged by 53 percent in March from a year earlier, the largest fall on record, according to the International Air Transport Association, the aviation industry´s trade body. Jobs are also on the line in restaurants, hotels and other sectors that depend on tourism.

Governments around the world say the reopening of borders will be determined through coordination — a sharp contrast to the jumbled and piecemeal manner in which they were shut down. US President Donald Trump in late January banned foreign visitors from China and in mid-March restricted travel from most of Europe. His actions at first drew criticism for their unilateralism but much of the world has followed suit, including the European Union — leading Trump to say he was vindicated. Trump initially issued 30-day orders but they remain in place. Likewise, the EU measures are set to expire on May 15 but could be extended month to month. The European Commission plans first to remove restrictions on movement between its member-states — restoring a founding principle of the bloc — before opening up to the rest of the world.