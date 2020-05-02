Heathrow sees expansion delay for 2 years

LONDON: London´s Heathrow airport on Friday said the building of a third runway at Europe´s busiest hub would be delayed by at least two years for legal reasons and the coronavirus outbreak. “Expanding Heathrow remains a key plank of our long-term strategy once we have beaten COVID-10 and entered the recovery phase,” it said in its latest result report. “However, given the current COVID-10 crisis and the ongoing appeals process, we expect expansion and related capital investment to be delayed by at least two years.