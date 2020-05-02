Heathrow sees expansion delay for 2 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: London´s Heathrow airport on Friday said the building of a third runway at Europe´s busiest hub would be delayed by at least two years for legal reasons and the coronavirus outbreak. “Expanding Heathrow remains a key plank of our long-term strategy once we have beaten COVID-10 and entered the recovery phase,” it said in its latest result report. “However, given the current COVID-10 crisis and the ongoing appeals process, we expect expansion and related capital investment to be delayed by at least two years.