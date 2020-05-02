Pfizer eyes 10-20m doses of experimental COVID-10 vaccine by year-end

GENEVA: Pfizer voiced hope Thursday it could roll out up to 20 million doses of a COVID-10 vaccine it is developing with German firm Biontech for emergency use by the end of 2020Pfizer. The two companies are working on four possible vaccines against the new coronavirus, and launched clinical trials using volunteers in Germany earlier this month. The head of the US pharma giant´s vaccines unit, Nanette Cocero, told a virtual briefing Thursday that the companies were moving forward to ramp up clinical trials and manufacturing capabilities in parallel to be able to produce a large number of doses as soon as a vaccine is demonstrated to be safe and efficient. It can take years for a new vaccine to be licensed for general use, but in the face of the COVID-10 pandemic, experimental vaccines shown to be safe and effective against the novel coronavirus could likely win approval for emergency use.