Youme Tashakur observed

LAHORE:Youme Tashakur and Tahfuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat was observed here Friday on call of Pakistan Ulema Council, International Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Movement, Mutahida Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadis, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e- Pakistan and Wafaq-ul-Masajid Madaris-e-Pakistan.

Religious scholars in their brief Friday sermons appreciated the PTI government for not including Lahori's in National Commission for Minorities as they neither admit themselves as non-Muslim minorities nor accept Constitution of Pakistan.

The religious leaders, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Dr Saeed Inayatullah, Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem and others stated that belief in the Finality of Prophethood is unanimous and basic belief of Islam. They stated that minorities residing in Pakistan enjoyed all rights as Constitution of Pakistan had categorically defined for minorities and non-Muslim enjoyed all social, economic and political rights in Pakistan.