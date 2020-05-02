‘Higher tobacco taxation to help fight Covid-19’

Islamabad:Anti-tobacco advocates have called for higher taxation on tobacco products saying it will help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

During an online session organised by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child, they urged the government to take measures for reduction in the consumption of cigarettes over risks associated with COVID-19 for smokers.

According to them, a surcharge of Rs10 should be imposed to increase cigarette prices and thus, causing an effective reduction in cigarette consumption and generating Rs40 billion revenue.

SPARC Executive Director Sajjad Ahmad Cheema said Pakistan is one of the 15 countries worldwide with the heavy burden of tobacco related ill health issues. He said 1000-1200 Pakistani children aged between 6 and 15 years start smoking every day according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) results of 2015. “Pakistan’s population consists of 60% youth below the age of 25 where alarming statistics of young people getting addicted and at risk of tobacco consumption calls for strict tax reforms and checks for selling cigarettes to the minors particularly.”