close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

Kite sellers, makers arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

LAHORE :Police arrested four kite sellers and makers in the City on Friday. Shahdara police arrested two accused identified as Ali and Imran and recovered 50 kites and kite string from them. Hunjarwal police nabbed Ahmad and Hamza and seized 440 kites and raw material for kite making from their possession.

Latest News

More From Lahore