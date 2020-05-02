Kite sellers, makers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Police arrested four kite sellers and makers in the City on Friday. Shahdara police arrested two accused identified as Ali and Imran and recovered 50 kites and kite string from them. Hunjarwal police nabbed Ahmad and Hamza and seized 440 kites and raw material for kite making from their possession.