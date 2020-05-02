DIG checks precautionary steps in mosques

LAHORE:The DIG Operations Lahore paid surprise visits to different mosques of the City on Friday to review the security arrangements and implementation of the government directions regarding precautionary measures during prayers in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

He inspected Jamia Masjid Ghousia Main Market, Jamia Masjid Sarkaar-e-Madina at Centre Point, Jamia Masjid Ittefaq at Model Town, Jamia Masjid at A Block, Jamia Masjid Taqwah at K Block Model Town, Jamia Masjid Barkat Market, Jamia Masjid Main Bazaar Ichhra, Jamia Masjid Tajjali-e-Kabaa and other mosques of the City.

According to the DIG, around 3,000 police officers and officials are deputed at security duty of mosques in Ramazan. There are 218 mosques of category A, 775 of category B whereas 4064 mosques fall in C category. As many as 277 special enforcement teams of police are ensuring implementation of the 20-points with regard to coronavirus precautions during prayer hours in the mosques.