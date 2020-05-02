Kaira for special fund for workers

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday that coronavirus has badly affected the labour class across the globe.

In a message issued here on Labour Day, he said that the PPP is standing with the labour class of society in their hard times. He said that it was the first time in the last 135 years that not a single rally of labourers could be organised due to the pandemic.

He urged the government to announce special support fund for registered and unregistered workers for their financial help. Kaira said that the labourers have to work for lengthy hours at low wages and the industrialists are not ready to give rights to the labourers.

He also urged the government to ensure registration of all industrial and non-industrial workers as soon as possible and they should be given all rights mentioned in the constitution.