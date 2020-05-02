Mercury soars to 39°C

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature reached 39°C in the City. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during daytime. However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper and southern Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Friday’s recorded maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Banazirabad where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 39°C and minimum was 22.5°C.