GCU starts online Dars-e-Quran

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has started online Dars-e-Quran to continue its tradition of character-building of its students during lockdown due to Covid-19.

Prof Hafiz Muhammad Azmat on Friday delivered the first lecture on Taqwa (piety) through Facebook Live and university’s YouTube channel. He laid great stress on developing a system of character-building of youths in educational institutions through Dars-e-Quran. He lauded the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi for reviving this decades-old tradition of Dars-e-Quran at GCU after a break of many years. He said Prof Zaidi regularly organised weekly sessions of the Dars on the university campus before lockdown and now this tradition would be continued online upon his request.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had rightly proposed the initiation of Quran education at the university level with equal emphasis on its translation and exegesis. By the grace of Allah, GCU has a longstanding tradition of Dars-e-Quran in which the students' weekly participation is mandatory. Besides this, Majlis-e-Uloom-e-Islamia regularly arranges seminars, lectures on the Islamic themes derived from the Quran and Sunnah, he added.

The VC stressed that it was on account of such decades-old practices that the historical Government College has nurtured grand scholars like Dr Allama Iqbal, Javed Ahmed Ghamidi and Maulana Tariq Jamil among its alumni.

VC greeted: Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have congratulated King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal on securing a degree of PhD in medical education.

In their joint message, they said that Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, despite all his commitments and heavy responsibilities, has proved that there is no limit to the acquisition of knowledge by obtaining the highest degree in the field of medicine.

Prof Al-freed Zafar and Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that Prof Khalid Masood Gondal is one of the leading surgeons in Pakistan and he is regarded as the best medical teacher as well.

They said the work done and facilities provided at King Edward Medical University for students will be highly appreciated in future and, for which, the credit goes to Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

APTMA: A delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) led by its Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ijaz met with Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and informed him about the problems being faced by the export-oriented textile industry in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The chief secretary (CS) assured the delegates of full cooperation of the Punjab government and said that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems of the textile industry. The delegation included APTMA Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir, Secretary General Raza Baqir, Senior Vice-Chairman Raheem Nasir and noted industrialist Kamran Arshad.

PHA: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finally demoted one of its directors serving in BS-19 back to his original seat of field supervisor in grade BS-16.

The News had highlighted the issue of illegal promotions in PHA following which Punjab chief secretary conducted an inquiry into the promotion of Javed Hamid, Director Horticulture PHA in BS-19 on acting charge.

PHA DG Muzaffar Khan in his order dated 29 April, 2020, stated that he had gone through the record and in view of the recommendations made by the inquiry committee. He said after going through record and report of all previous inquiries held against Javed Hamid, he was demoted to field supervisor (BS-16) from Director Horticulture (BS-19 on acting charge) with immediate effect.