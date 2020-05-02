Robbers kill man on resistance

LAHORE:A 45-year-old man was shot dead by two robbers in the limits of Faisal Town police on Friday.

Victim identified as Khalid Iqbal Asif of C Block, Faisal Town, withdrew cash from an ATM of a private bank on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the Faisal Town police area. He was on his way back when two robbers held him hostage at gunpoint.

They conducted his thorough search to snatch money and other valuables. Khalid offered resistance and removed their masks, upon which, the robbers fired shots at him and escaped from the scene.

Khalid’s son Muhammad Basam Khalid, who was sitting in the car and watching the robbery bid, immediately rushed his father to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Upon being informed, police reached the crime scene, collected evidence, including CCTV footage and shifted the body to morgue. Police have registered a case against two unidentified robbers on the complaint of the victim's son.