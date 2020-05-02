close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

Robbers kill man on resistance

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

LAHORE:A 45-year-old man was shot dead by two robbers in the limits of Faisal Town police on Friday.

Victim identified as Khalid Iqbal Asif of C Block, Faisal Town, withdrew cash from an ATM of a private bank on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the Faisal Town police area. He was on his way back when two robbers held him hostage at gunpoint.

They conducted his thorough search to snatch money and other valuables. Khalid offered resistance and removed their masks, upon which, the robbers fired shots at him and escaped from the scene.

Khalid’s son Muhammad Basam Khalid, who was sitting in the car and watching the robbery bid, immediately rushed his father to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Upon being informed, police reached the crime scene, collected evidence, including CCTV footage and shifted the body to morgue. Police have registered a case against two unidentified robbers on the complaint of the victim's son.

Latest News

More From Lahore