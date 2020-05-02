Shoaib vows to give befitting reply to Rizvi

ISLAMABAD: Speedster Shoaib Akhtar through a Tweet Friday has confirmed receiving a legal notice from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi, which the Test cricketer termed based on lies and fabrications.

“I have received a notice from Tafazzul Rizvi which is based on lies and fabrications. I have engaged Mr Salman K Niazi as my lawyer to send befitting legal reply on my behalf to said notice. I stand by my words regarding incompetence & unsatisfactory performance of Mr Rizvi,” Shoaib said in his Tweet.

Taffazul Rizvi through the notice has sought Rs 100 million compensation along with unconditional apology from the speedster for his outburst on TY Channels.