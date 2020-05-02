Inzi is Azhar’s favourite batting partner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Test skipper Azhar Ali has named his favourite batting partner to be former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and expressed the regret of not having been able to play with the World Cup winner.
Azhar, in a video with the Pakistan Cricket Board, took part in the initiative where cricketers revealed their favourites. “Inzamam is by far my favourite cricketer. I wanted to bat with him but I did not join the team soon enough so the dream remained unfulfilled,” he said.
Pakistan [email protected]: “@AzharAli_ has chosen the legendary Test batsman @Inzamam08 as his middle-order batting partner. Here is Azhar explaining his #DreamPairs selection.’
Furthermore, middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq chose batting legend Javed Miandad. The cricketer lauded the former captain for his style and ability to exert pressure on the opposition. “I've always been a huge fan of Miandad's skills. I admire his singles.
The way he used to play mind games with bowlers and put them under pressure is something that I would love to learn from him,” Shafiq said.