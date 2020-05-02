Nida eager to resume training with teammates

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s all-rounder Nida Dar has said that she has been itching to return to the pitch and would like to resume her usual training with her teammates as soon as the lockdown is eased.

According to Geo News, Nida said that once the coronavirus pandemic ends she would be taking a trip with her buddies. “I am missing all these things but I am trying to keep myself busy during lockdown,” she said. “Once this is over I will go on a trip to the northern areas of Pakistan with my friends.” When asked how she was spending her time indoors, Nida said that the lockdown provided her an opportunity to spend more time with her family members as well as indulge in other activities. “This is something I don’t get in my routine life as I am mostly busy with my cricket schedule. I am spending maximum time with my family and I keep talking to them all the day,” Nida said.

In a bid to remain fit, the all-rounder said that she was following training guidance given by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) trainers. She revealed that online fitness training sessions had been arranged for women cricketers to instruct them on various exercises that one can easily do at home. “We are told by guided by the trainers on our fitness routines. We have been instructed about weight exercises to do at home during online sessions which I do post-Iftar.”