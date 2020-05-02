Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail – dream opening pair

LAHORE: The famous opening pair of ’90s, including Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail, remained the dream pair of Pakistan cricket.This has been stamped as the conclusion of a digital activity of Pakistan Cricket Board’s media department.

PCB has launched the 2-day long activity on the three different platforms of social media, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The activity got more than one million impressions, where current and former cricketers of Pakistan also mentioned their dream pairs along with the fans of the game. Former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Saeed Anwar has played scored 4052 runs with the average of more than 45 is being named as the most famous opening batsman of Pakistan in Test format while Aamir Sohail scored 2823 runs in 47 Tests.

Saeed Anwar is also part of the three other top pairs in the list. Saeed Anwar (1989-2003) and Majid Khan (1964-1982) has been named as the second most famous pair in this activity. Saeed Anwar paired with Hanif Mohammad and M Hafeez were the third and fourth mentioned dream pairs by fans on social media. Saeed Anwar and Aamir Sohail, the two great left-handed batsmen who gave a strong start to Pakistan cricket team in the ’90s, still rule the hearts of fans. This pair got the most votes in the Dream Test Openers and were also appreciated by the current cricketers.