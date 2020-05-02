Foreigners among list of 250 applied for four key PCB posts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received around 250 applications for four key operational posts with a good numbers of foreigners also showing interest for these slots.

The PCB has recently advertised four posts that are Director High Performance, Head High Performance Coaching, Head International Players Development and High Performance Operation Managers. “Yes, we have received a very encouraging response from all around. We have received about 250 applications for the four posts and that also includes foreign aspirants,” an official of the PCB HR Department when contacted said.

He said that the names would be shortlisted in due course of time before sending over the interview calls to deserving candidates for each post. “There is long way to go as besides interviews by a panel, these aspirants will also be asked to give presentations as required for all such important posts.” The PCB cricket operational department is somewhat giving a barren look following the decision from Mudassar Nazar to part ways with PCB. Haroon Rashid and Ali Zia have also left the Board and so are some well qualified regional coaches including Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Azam. Instead of mostly looking for indigenous resources, the PCB under Ehsan Mani it seems has decided to go for Australian model of cricket operation, making their mind to hire high performance individuals from outside the country.

The News has learnt that an Australia based cricket official is tipped to replace Mudassar Nazar as the NCA Director. “The post may well be given some other name but Australian based official is likely to take over the charge.”

David Parsons a former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spin bowling coach has already been tipped to join the PCB as consultant or to overlook the High Performance System which is under consideration for the future Pakistan cricket.Though the PCB has kept on denying giving Parsons any future role, it has been learnt that former ECB official could well be seen joining the PCB in consultancy capacity in future.